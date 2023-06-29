Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Bombay High Court has directed the Mumbai civic body - the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to ensure that no illegal slaughtering of animals is carried out during the Eid-al-Adha, which is being celebrated on Thursday, at a residential colony in South Mumbai.

A division bench of Justices G S Kulkarni and Jitendra Jain said that slaughtering can be permitted at the Nathani Heights society, located in Mumbai Central, only if licence is granted by the BMC. The High Court gave the direction in a special urgent hearing held after regular court hours on Wednesday, June 28, a day before the Eid-al-Adha.

"In the event, the Municipal Corporation has not issued a licence to undertake slaughtering of animals at the said place, the officers of the Municipal Corporation with the aid of the police personnel shall take appropriate action in accordance with the law to prevent slaughtering of animals," the High Court said.

The High Court was hearing a petition filed by one Haresh Jain, a resident of the Nathani Heights Society, seeking a complete ban on the slaughtering of animals in his society. Advocate Joel Carlos, who appeared for the Mumbai civic body, said a complete ban cannot be issued. Carlos added the officers of the BMC would inspect the society premises and if there is any violation then appropriate action would be taken.

The division bench in its order also said that if an action is required to be taken then the police station concerned shall provide appropriate police assistance to the officers of the civic body.

