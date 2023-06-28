Chamoli (Uttarakhand): Muslims won't offer namaz during Eid al-Adha or Bakrid on Thursday in and around Badrinath, the temple town where the Char Dham shrine is located.

Instead, members of the minority community will celebrate their festival at Joshimath, an area tucked away from 45 kms away from the temple. An understanding has been reached between Hindu and Muslim community members over the issue.

Members of Badrinath Vyapar Sabha, Panda Purohit, Teerth Purohit, contractors engaged in different works in Badrinath Dham, Hindu organisations and Muslims in Thana Badrinath held a meeting.

Last year, controversy erupted after Muslim labourers offered namaz. Last year, a video of Muslims labourers offering Namaz at Badrinath Dham offering mamaz on the occasion of Eid al-Adha went viral on social media. Communal tension prevailed over the circulation of the news. Somehow, the matter was pacified after the intervention of the police and the administration. Taking view of the issue, the administrtation has taken strict measures this time so that no untoward incident takes place.

Panda community demanded that Eid prayers should not be repeated this time. At the meeting held in the presence of Laxmi Prasad Biljwan, in-charge of police station Badrinath, Panda community maintained that that Eid prayers should not be offered at Badrinath Dham. According to Hindu leaders, there was no tradition of offering Eid prayers going on here. At the same time, they also said that Badrinath Dham is a sacred place of Hindus and religious activities like namaz should not be offered here.