FAKE IAS OFFICER POSING AS SECRETARY IN PMO OFFICE ARRESTED IN MAHARASHTRAS PUNE

Pune: Police have arrested a fraudster impersonating as an IAS officer and secretary in the Prime Minister's office, in Maharashtra's Pune on Tuesday, officials said. It is learnt that a case has been registered at the Chaturshringi police station against the accused identified as Vasudev Nivrithi Tayde, 54. The accused is said to be a resident of Flat No 336, Ranwar Rowhouse Talegaon Dabhade.

Sources said that the accused posed with officials as Dr Vinay Deo posted as a Deputy Secretary with PMO and involved in “work related to intelligence”. He was apprehended by the police at a program in Baner area of Pune in Maharashtra. It is learnt that the accused attended a program in the Aundh area of Pune organised by 'Border Less World Foundation' in order to raise funds for Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources said that the accused introduced himself as an IAS officer working in the PMO office. However, the organizers including Viren Shah, Suhas Kadam, PK Gupta and other trustees and members became suspicious by his demeanor and alerted the police about him. Soon, a team of police from the Chaturshringi police station rushed to the spot and took the accused into custody.

During the subsequent police interrogation, the accused confessed to fraudulently posing as a IAS officer to dupe people. Police later arrested the accused from his residence at Talegaon. A case has been registered against the accused at Chatursrungi Police Station under section 419,170 of IPC based on the complaint filed in this regard.