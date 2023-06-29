Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad): Displaying a unique picture of communal harmony and brotherhood, the Hindus and Muslims celebrated Ashadhi Ekadashi and Bakri-Eid respectively in Warood Kazi as both the festivals fell on the same day on Thursday.

Members of the Muslim community did not to offer Eid sacrifices today to respect the Hindu sentiments on Ashadi Ekadashi. As qurbani is allowed for three days after Bakri Eid, the members restricted themselves to offering only prayers today and have decided to offer qurbani tomorrow.

Flowers were showered from the mosque on the palkhis (palanquins) of Vitthuraya carried by the warkaris or pilgrims as they headed for the temple while Muslims beat drums conveying the message that concepts of caste, religion and creed are non existent. The Muslim brothers were seen showering flowers on the procession of the Hindu pilgrims while playing musical instruments.

Along with the warkaris who performed fugdi (folk dance) and chanted prayers to welcome Vithuraya, the Muslims joined in the dindi marches. Also, police took part in the festivals issuing the message that they are the friends of the people.

The villagers have been trying to preserve this tradition for the last few years and have been celebrating the occasion together with all communities. Head of Warood Kazi village Dilawar Beg said that the villagers maintained communal harmony and both the festivals were celebrated peacefully.

For the last two years, Ashadhi Ekadashi and Bakri-Eid have been clashing on the same day, Beg said. In order to maintain the sanctity of the Hindu festival, the Muslims have decided not to offer sacrifices today and instead observe the ritual tomorrow, Beg said.