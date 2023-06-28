Thane: A case of people objecting to Muslims bringing sacrificial animals a day ahead of Eid-ul-Adha has been reported from Maharashtra with the Muslim family alleging they were assaulted by a right-wing group for bringing a goat into the housing society they reside in.

Mumbai police registered a case against 11 people under relevant sections of IPC for allegedly bringing goats meant for sacrifice on Bakrid inside a private housing colony located on Mira Road in Mumbai, ANI reported quoting a police official. A few members of the housing colony and some members of a Hindu organisation held a protest against the couple for bringing a goat ahead of Bakrid into the colony.

The incident, at Vinay Nagar Society at JP North on Mira Road, took place on Monday night. Following the incident, police reached the society when members came outside on Tuesday to protest. Police officers held discussions with the residents and tried to pacify them, a Station House Officer (SHO) at Mira Road police station told news agency PTI.

"If bringing the goats inside the housing colony was against the law, then they should have filed a police complaint against us. We were assaulted, molested and mentally harassed by the mob that gathered to protest against us," said the victim couple Mohsin Khan and Yasmin Khan.

"Our society had passed a rule that no livestock would be allowed inside the society, but they (some residents) violated it and brought two goats inside. We are opposing it and will not allow it," said a society resident. Another resident said, "We appeal to all to maintain communal harmony and follow the rules of the society".

Also read: Eid al-Adha 2023: Muslims won't offer namaz at Badrinath Dham this year