COACH ATTENDANT ATTEMPTS TO MOLEST 9 YEAR OLD IN MOVING TRAIN NABBED BY PASSENGERS CASE REGISTERED

The accused Mohammad Munna was caught by the passengers who were alerted by the child's screams in the Bengaluru-Patna Patliputra Express around 1.30 pm. The furious passengers handed him over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF), which summoned the police.

As per sources, the child was on her way to the toilet when the accused Munna, sitting outside the compartment started harassing the kid sexually. He then entered the bathroom and started touching her inappropriately. The child, scared and uncomfortable, started screaming and crying loudly, which alerted the passengers.



Angry passengers caught hold of Munna and handed him over to the RPF as the train reached the Nagpur railway station. According to the NCRB data from 2020, around 28.9 per cent of children in India experienced some form of sexual abuse, yet only 65.6 per cent of these crimes were reported.