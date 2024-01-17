Coach attendant attempts to molest 9-year-old in moving train; nabbed by passengers, case registered
Nagpur (Maharashtra): Lohmarg police apprehended a coach attendant and registered a case under the Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) act for attempting to molest a nine-year-old girl inside the washroom of a running train on Tuesday.
The accused Mohammad Munna was caught by the passengers who were alerted by the child's screams in the Bengaluru-Patna Patliputra Express around 1.30 pm. The furious passengers handed him over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF), which summoned the police.
As per sources, the child was on her way to the toilet when the accused Munna, sitting outside the compartment started harassing the kid sexually. He then entered the bathroom and started touching her inappropriately. The child, scared and uncomfortable, started screaming and crying loudly, which alerted the passengers.
Angry passengers caught hold of Munna and handed him over to the RPF as the train reached the Nagpur railway station. According to the NCRB data from 2020, around 28.9 per cent of children in India experienced some form of sexual abuse, yet only 65.6 per cent of these crimes were reported.
During the COVID-19 lockdown, a whopping 92,105 calls reporting abuse and violence against children came to light. Survivors of child sexual abuse may experience severe and enduring consequences affecting their physical, emotional, psychological, and social well-being well into adulthood.