Mumbai: Amid the ongoing Pawar vs Pawar power tussle within the Nationalist Congress Party in Maharashtra after the rebellion by party leaders, the Election Commission of India Wednesday said it has received a petition from Ajit Pawar staking claim to NCP and the party symbol.

At the same time, the commission said it is also in receipt of an email from Jayant Patil, President, Maharashtra State NCP, filing a caveat informing that a disqualification proceeding has been filed before the competent authority for the disqualification of nine rebel Members of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly who took as ministers oath on July 2.

"ECI is in receipt of a petition under para 15 of the Symbols Order, 1968 by Ajit Pawar on 30th June, 2023 followed by 40 odd affidavits of MPs/MLAs/MLCs dated 30th June, 2023 (received in Commission on 05th July, 2023) and a resolution dated NIL unanimously electing Ajit Pawar as President of NCP," the ECI said.

It added: "ECI is also in receipt of an email dated July 3, 2023, from Jayant R. Patil, President, Maharashtra State NCP, filing caveat. The Commission is also in receipt of a letter from Jayant R Patil (same day) informing that a disqualification proceeding has been filed before the competent authority for the disqualification of 9 Members of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly," it added. "Action will be taken by the Commission as per extant legal framework," the Commission said.

Ajit Pawar who along with eight other MLAs defected from NCP was sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra on June 2. Since then, Ajit has been claiming that the majority of the NCP leaders are backing him, while his uncle and party supremo Sharad Pawar has slammed him for splitting the party. Simultaneous meetings of Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions are taking place in Maharashtra today.

Also read: NCP vs NCP: Emotional posters hailing 'lone warrior' come up outside Sharad Pawar's residence