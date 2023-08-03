Bhopal: Online food delivery platform, Zomato, which is famous for its humorous tweets and reels has once again left netizens rolling with laughter. In its latest tweet, Zomato has requested one 'Ankita from Bhopal' to stop sending food to her ex on cash on delivery (COD). The request came after her ex apparently repeatedly refused to pay for the food.

According to Zomato, 'Ankita from Bhopal' had sent food on COD thrice and after each delivery ex refused paying for it. Finally, Zomato took to Twitter urging the girl to refrain herself from the act. The tweet has caused a stir on social media with netizens expressing their amusement with some congratulating her for the trick and others suggesting Zomato of necessary action.

Zomato tweeted, "Ankita from Bhopal please stop sending food to your ex on cash on delivery. This is the 3rd time - he is refusing to pay!" In the next tweet, it went on to say, "someone pls tell Ankita COD on her account is blocked – she’s been trying again for 15 minutes". The post has been retweeted over 1000 times getting more than 11,000 likes.

The post has left netizens wondering about the existence of the girl named Ankita who stays in Bhopal. Whether Ankita really exists or its a fictitious character created by Zomato is not known. But, it has led to an exchange of several witty and amusing comments.

"Ankita says keep sending till he pays . Haaaaaa haaaaaa," a user said while another added that a similar incident had occurred with him few days back when a delivery was made at his office from Swiggy. One even went on to say, "When life gives you an ex boyfriend, order food and show him what he’s missing! Bon Appetit, heartbreaker!". "Ankita’s ex must feel like he’s caught in an infinite loop of hunger and heartbreak, a COD cycle that never ends!" tweeted another user.

Someone even questioned whether it was some marketing gimmick of Zomato or really a revenge of the girl, "Rotflmao. Revenge of the Ex Or Pinnacle marketing strategies,"

Also Read: Uttarakhand Police begins large-scale verification of delivery agents amid inputs about drug smuggling