UTTARAKHAND POLICE BEGINS LARGE SCALE VERIFICATION OF DELIVERY AGENTS AMID INPUTS ABOUT DRUG SMUGGLING

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Police has started a large-scale verification of delivery boys amid reports of drug smuggling in Dehradun and other areas, sources said. Scores of delivery boys working for various courier and food outlets are thronging the concerned police stations on a daily basis after they were called by the police for verification.

Sources said that the summoning of the delivery agents was necessitated after police received inputs that certain delivery boys were involved in drug peddling in the guise of delivering food and other items. Sources said that police has learnt that some delivery boys are also working to deliver drug consignments to colleges, hostels and other public places.

Such cases have come to light from Dehradun in the recent past. Following the inputs, police have started large-scale verification of the delivery agents including delivery boys, loan agents, who frequent residential and commercial area. Police believe that delivery boys supply drug consignments along with food items in their bags.

Dehradun SSP Dalip Singh Kunwar said that all police station and outpost in-charges will organize seminars in their respective areas wherein all delivery boys and agents will be called for verification. Apart from Dehradun city, the verification is being carried out in other areas including Vikasnagar, Mussoorie and Doiwala.

SSP Dalip Kunwar said that the aim of the police is not to harass anyone, but the delivery agents are only being verified. The Dehradun SSP warned that the delivery agents who do not get their verification done within a week, punitive action will be taken against them. The SSP said that there had been reports that certain delivery agents are involved in subversive activities and conduct recce of areas on the pretext of delivery.

Over the procedure of the verification, SSP Dalip Singh Kunwar said that during the verification the full name of the delivery agent, a passport size picture, mobile number, Aadhaar card, vehicle number and is residenc is being sought. Awadhesh Chowdhary and Rujit Tomar, team leaders of a firm offering home delivery of items to different locations in Dehradun welcomed the move.

The duo said that no one should have any kind of objection to the verification. “If the police is doing the work of verification, then we are supporting them,” the team leaders said.