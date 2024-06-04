Krishnanagar LS Poll Results 2024: TMC's Mahua Moitra Seals Massive Victory with over 5,70,000 Votes

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress' Krishnanagar candidate Mahua Moitra lambasted Prime Minister Narendra and saluted the people of Bengal after having sealed her massive victory after the results of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 were announced on Tuesday. Mahua was leading by over 5,70,000 votes over her nearest rival BJP's Amrita Roy.



Mahua took the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to the cleaners and slammed the PM. "I salute the people of West Bengal for this resounding mandate... I am more happy for the loss of BJP named evil force rather than my win. I am happy that a liar and worthless PM like Modi bit the dust," Mahua told the mediamen after sealing her victory.



It may be recalled that Moitra was expelled from the parliament ahead of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 after allegations of cash-for-votes surfaced against her. This win after such a setback is a strong statement from the most talked-about parliamentarian of the last term.

The fight to Krishnanagar was not just an ordinary one. It was a contest which had been keenly fought, watched and the results reflected the public's choice. The contest of Krishnanagar was so intense that none other than the PM too had been visiting this seat for campaigning.

It seemed that the contest of Krishnanagar had turned into a personal and prestigious fight for Narendra Modi. All thanks to Moitra for being a vociferous critic of the Modi-government inside and outside of the Parliament.

The BJP had fielded Amrita Roy from this seat, who belonged to the family of Raja Krishnachandra of Krishnanagar. Modi’s calls and rallies had already lent enough credence to Amrita.



The opposition was outraged by the central agencies' crackdowns on its leaders, many of whom have been facing legal action or have been incarcerated—a situation the BJP claimed to be a result of their corruption—during the chaotic run-up to this election.



Opposition parties, however, had criticised the BJP for receiving excessive amount of benefits from the contentious electoral bonds program—more than 50 per cent, or more than Rs 6,000 crore—that went to the saffron party.