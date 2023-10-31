Damoh: In a terrible incident which has come to light in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh, a powerful explosion took place in an illegally running firecracker factory in the district on Tuesday leading to the death of three people including the owner of the factory, officials said. Sources said that 10 others have also been injured in the explosion.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known. An official said that the explosion was so powerful that it caused panic among the locals in the area. An official said that the owner of the firecracker manufacturing unit died on the spot. The deceased has been identified as Vaibhav Gupta. The extent of the accident can be gauged from the fact that the body of the deceased was broken into two pieces, sources said.

Apart from the owner of the manufacturing unit, two women were also killed in the incident. An official said that the bodies of two women have also been taken out from the beneath the debris. The name of one of the deceased woman is said to be Pooja Khatik. An official said that the other woman has not been identified yet.

Besides the three deaths, 10 other persons have also been seriously injured in the mishap. An official said that all the injured in the blast have been admitted to the hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Soon after the accident, a team of local civil and police administration rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.