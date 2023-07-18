Skin infection of cheetah due to radio collar ID at Kuno National Park

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) : Alarming news emerged from the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh about purported infection of three cheetahs due to radio collar IDs, sources said. A deep wound has been found in the neck of cheetah Oban. When the Forest Department officials removed the collar ID, a deep wound was found on his neck and insects were found in this wound, the sources said.

After this, the Forest Department officials have also tried to tranquilize two other cheetahs - Elton and Freddy. Regarding this, Kuno DFO Prakash Kumar Verma said that the health of about 10 cheetahs roaming in the Kuno Park were being closely monitored. A team of doctors is continuously examining them. The experts from South Africa will also reach Kuno Sanctuary today, after which the health test of all the cheetahs will be done.

The issue of collar ID infections surfaced amid incidents of cheetahs continuously dying in the Kuno sanctuary. So far 5 adults and 3 cubs have died here. Following this, the government and the administration are completely worried. Recently, cheetah Suraj, a male, had succumbed to injuries. It has been found that Suraj died due to a deep wound in his neck and this deep wound was caused by the radio collar ID.

After Suraj's death, now when the government and forest department officials tested the Oban cheetah roaming in the forest, a shocking fact has surfaced. A deep wound has been found in the neck of Oban. Along with this, the forest department has also tranquilized Elton and Freddy. Prakash Kumar Verma, DFO of Kuno Sanctuary, told ETV India that health tests were being done on all the cheetahs.