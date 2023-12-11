Bhopal: In a major political move by the BJP, Ujjain south MLA Mohan Yadav has been named as the new Madhya Pradesh chief minister. The party took more than a week to announce the name after it won the elections in the state on December 3.

In the 2023 Assembly Elections, Yadav, 58, polled 95699 votes from Ujjain Dakshin seat beating Congress' Chetan Premnarayan Yadav by over 12,000 votes. He first became an MLA in 2013 and served as the Higher Education minister in the outgoing government.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is one of the top runners for the chief ministership, had been elected to the top post four times – 2005, 2008, 2013 and 2020. While he was a top choice, his cryptic tweet “Sabhi ko Ram Ram" on December 9 was a precursor to what was about to happen.