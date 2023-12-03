Bhopal: The Scindia factor is hailed as one of the prime factors of BJP's resounding victory in Madhya Pradesh. Unfazed by the 'game of thrones' usually chased by power-hungry politicians, the royal scion remained a 'perfect team man'.

Unlike his one-time buddy Sachin Pilot, whose rebellion has dealt the Congress in Rajasthan a body blow, Scindia kept a low profile despite the media hype created around him. He was one of the key BJP leaders, who ran the extra mile to upset the Congress apple cart.

The BJP used the one-time firebrand Congress youth leader and close Rahul aide to turn the tide on the Congress. Then Congress CM Kamal Nath's government fell after the now Union Aviation Minister, who joined with 22 Congress MLAs into the BJP, leaving his former party in tatters.

In his first comment after the BJP's mega win became evident, Mr Scindia responded to a jab taken by Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra about his height, although he did not name his ex-colleague. "Someone spoke about my height (but) people of Gwalior-Malwa have shown how tall they are."

It was Scindia's rebellion that toppled the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh in 2018. At 2 pm on Sunday, the BJP was ahead in 161 seats and the Congress in 66. These numbers showed a staggering gain of 52 seats for the BJP and a loss of 48 for the Congress.

One of the prime reasons for the Congress' 2018 win - by 114 to 109 - was due to Scindia's hard work.

2018 vs 2023 polls: A picture in contrast

In Gwalior, there are 21 seats, including four in Guna, which was Jyotiraditya Scindia's Lok Sabha constituency from 2002 to 2014.

After years, Scindia's whole family and loyalists stood firmly behind the BJP camp. The party nearly swept Gwalior till the last report came. In Shivpuri, the Congress won Karera, Pohari, and Pichhore in 2018, with Shivpuri town and Kolaras going to the BJP. In this election, so far, the Congress seems to be retaining Karera and Pohari.

The BJP was leading in Pichhore and looked set to retain Shivpuri and Kolaras. The Chambal-Gwalior region which has 34 seats with more than 10 per cent of the state's 230 voted kept the pot boiling.

Scindia, who remained key to BJP'swin, also reiterated after the BJP's victory that he was confident of a BJP win. "I want to thank Madhya Pradesh voters who have given us this big majority. Prime Minister Modi's leadership worked."