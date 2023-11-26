PROTESTS ROCK INDORE HOSPITAL AFTER BODY HANDED OVER TO WRONG FAMILY

Indore: A ruckus ensued at the mortuary of a hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore after a body was handed over to someone else. Finally, following police intervention, the body was called back and returned to the concerned family.

The incident took place in Aurobindo Hospital, Indore under the Banganga police station area on Saturday. A 23-year-old man from Hatod was admitted to the hospital due to dengue. He died last night after which, his body was shifted to the mortuary. Next morning, when the youth's family came to receive the body they found that it was missing.

The family members were confused as to where the body had gone and inquired the manager of the mortuary as to what had happened. When the register was checked it was found that the body was handed over to a person from Badwah. Hearing this, the family members launched a protest condemning the hospital staff for their carelessness.

On getting information about the commotion, a team from Banganga police station reached the spot. Investigations revealed that the employees posted in the mortuary had handed over the body to a Badwah resident. The police immediately contacted the Bardwah family and asked them to return the body. After the body arrived at the hospital, it was sent to the mortuary.