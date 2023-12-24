Betul (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 152 'converted' Christians from Madhya Pradesh's Betul district and Maharashtra's Amaravati district embraced Hinduism in the last two days, villagers said.

These people hail from the Dalit and tribal-dominated villages of the two bordering districts. They returned to the Sanatan Dharma fold at a ceremony held at Ramdev Baba Sansthan in Madhya Pradesh's Savalmendha. During the 'Ghar Wapsi' rituals, they washed their feet, drank Ganga water and tied 'kalawas' on their hands.

Villagers have accused Christian missionaries of luring them to undergo conversion. They said that they were promised a host of things including cash, houses, jobs and medical treatment if they converted to Christianity. However, after conversion none of the promises were met leaving them cheated, they alleged.

"Tall promises were made but none of those were kept. On the other hand, we were isolated by our relatives and neighbours. We were not invited at any family functions or social programmes. We were socially boycotted by our near and dear ones. Having cheated we decided to return to Hinduism," Mahadev Salame, a resident of a village in Betul said.

Echoing him, another villager, Chhatar Kavde said that even though they were promised job and money, they received nothing upon conversion to Christianity. "We had no option other than embracing Hinduism, where we originally belong," he said.