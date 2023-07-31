Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A post-graduate gynaecology student died under mysterious circumstances in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Monday. Deceased Saraswati, age 27, whose body was found in the Puja room with some medicines and syringes lying by her side. The police said that no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

A police officer speaking to ETV Bharat said, "Today at around 9.45 am, chief medical officer Dr GP Gaur informed Kohefija police station about the incident. The deceased's husband had brought her unconscious to the hospital. When the doctors examined the patient, they pronounced her dead. Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was a postgraduate medical student of third year and she was pursuing her course at Gandhi Medical College in Bhopal. She was staying with her husband in a rented accommodation at an apartment in Kohefija locality of the city."

"We were told that the woman was sleeping in a Puja room of her apartment flat and she was not picking up calls. The deceased's brother continuously called up on her phone. But, she was not responding. After that, the deceased's brother called up his brother-in-law, who then went to the Puja room and found her lying motionless and not responding."

"Some medicines and a syringe were found lying by the side of her bed. Prima facie it appears that the woman administered an injection to kill herself. No suicide note has been recovered from the crime spot. The preliminary investigation has been going on. The motive behind taking the extreme step was not clear. Further probe into the incident has been going on. What was the motive behind the killing is a subject of investigation. Why the deceased was sleeping in the Puja room will also be probed," said the police officer.

Deceased Saraswati originally belonged to Andhra Pradesh and was staying, along with her husband at a rented accommodation in Bhopal city. She was pregnant and at present, the parents of Saraswati have been staying in Bengaluru and will be visiting Bhopal shortly. Meanwhile, the colleagues of the deceased Saraswati were in a state of shock after hearing about her demise. Some medical students were saying that Saraswati was a bright student. They were also clueless about Saraswati taking the extreme step.