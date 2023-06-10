MP THREE MINOR CHILDREN CHARRED TO DEATH IN GAS CYLINDER BLAST DURING WEDDING CEREMONY IN BHIND

Bhind In a tragic incident a wedding ceremony turned into mourning after three minor children were charred to death in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday officials said It is learnt that the tragic accident took place at the house of Akhilesh Kadere at Pura village of Kachanav Kalan Panchayat in Gormi area of the district Sources said that the family was preparing for the wedding procession of Kadere s son which was scheduled on Jun 17 As the feasts were being prepared one of the cooking gas cylinder caught fire which led to a massive explosion In the gas cylinder blast six people were charred alive due to the massive flames emanating from the gas cylinder an official said Also read 21 injured in Kolkata gas cylinder blastThree children injured in the accident died in the accident he said The deceased have been identified as 4yearold Karthik 6yearold Bhavna and 5yearold Pari The head of the family Akhilesh Kadere was also injured in the mishap and has been referred to Gwalior while Akhilesh s wife Vimla and daughter Pooja and another family member Meera are undergoing treatment at Gormi Hospital SDOP Rajesh Rathore who visited the spot of the accident said that the police is probing the matter as to how the fire broke out in the house Further investigation into the matter is going on The accident comes over a month after at least 21 people including two minors were injured in an LPG cylinder blast at a residential house in Kolkata s Garden Reach area in April this year