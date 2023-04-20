Kolkata Altogether 21 people including two minors were injured in an LPG cylinder blast at a residential house in Kolkata s Garden Reach area on Thursday evening police saidThe blast happened at around 6 pm when the occupants were preparing food a senior officer of Kolkata Police said A fire broke out inside a room on the ground floor of a house on Bichalighat Road following a gas cylinder blast Twentyone people including two minors were injured in the explosion he told PTIAll 21 people suffered burn injuries and were hospitalised Preliminary enquiry reveals that fire resulted following gas leakage he said Three fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was extinguished PTI