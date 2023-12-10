MP MAN SLAMS PUPPY ON ROAD CRUSHES IT ARRESTED AFTER CCTV FOOTAGE GOES VIRAL

Gwalior/Guna: A CCTV footage from Madhya Pradesh's Guna has revealed a horrific act of a man throwing away a puppy on the ground and then crushing it with his foot.

After the footage went viral, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia condemned the act. Police have arrested the accused yesterday.

The 20-second video shows a man sitting outside a closed shop while two puppies came to him. When one of the puppies went very close to the man, the latter caught hold of it and threw it on the road. He then got up, went towards the puppy and crushed it under his foot. A man is seen rushing out of the shop to find out as to what had happened while the rest of the puppies are seen running away in fear.

After the CCTV footage was posted on social media, Scindia reposted it on his X handle tagging Chouhan. "This is horrifying and disturbing. There is no doubt that the man should be penalised for this barbarism. @ChouhanShivraj Ji, may please see," Scindia posted.

The Chief Minister also took note of the disturbing act condemning the "acts of barbarism" and said that action will be taken against the accused. "Deeply disturbed by the horrifying incident. Swift and strict action will be taken to ensure justice is served. We unequivocally condemn such acts of barbarism, and the individual responsible will face the consequences," Chouhan wrote.

Meanwhile, police investigated the incident and arrested the accused, Mrityunjay Jadaun, resident of Radhapur Colony in Guna on Sunday.