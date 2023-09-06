Ghaziabad: A heart-wrenching video of a teenage boy in the laps of his father, gasping for breath, is out. It was of a 14-year-old boy who was bitten by a dog over a month ago and hid the incident from his parents died of rabies here, police said on Tuesday.

In the video, the boy's father is seen wearing a mask and gloves, holding his son and trying to console him. He kept fighting his tears while his teenage son suffered.

The boy identified as Shahvaz, a student of class 8, breathed his last on Monday evening when he was being brought back to Ghaziabad from Bulandshahr, where he was taken for treatment after his condition deteriorated.

Shahvaz, a resident of Charan Singh colony under the Vijay Nagar police station area, was bitten by his neighbour's dog one-and-a-half months ago but hid it from his parents out of fear, according to the police.

The boy who contracted rabies and started behaving abnormally and stopped eating on September 1. On being asked, he told his family members that he had been bitten by their neighbour's dog, they said.

Shahvaz's family took him to government hospitals in Delhi but he was not admitted there for treatment. At last, they took him to an Ayurvedic doctor in Bulandshahr for treatment, the family told the police.

The boy died when he was being brought back to Ghaziabad in an ambulance. A complaint has been lodged in the matter and action will be taken against the dog owner, said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kotwali zone, Nimish Patil. (with PTI inputs)