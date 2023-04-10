MAN MURDERED IN MPS JABALPUR CHOPPED BODY RECOVERED AFTER 52 DAYS MAIN ACCUSED DIES BY SUICIDE

Jabalpur: In another brutal murder and dismembering case, a youth along with his accomplice allegedly murdered a businessman and chopped his body into ten pieces with a wood-cutting machine two months ago in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, police said. It is learnt that the prime accused recently died by suicide while police arrested his accomplice on Sunday.

Police have also recovered eight of the body pieces of the slain while two body pieces are still missing. A police official said that the accomplice was arrested from Rajasthan following a missing complaint of the victim Anupam Sharma, 31, a resident of Dhanwantari Nagar Jasuja City by his family. Sharma, who worked in a share holding firm, had mysteriously gone missing on Feb. 16 shortly after leaving home for work.

The family had searched for him a lot, but could not find him. The family had later lodged a missing complaint at the Sanjeevani Nagar police station after which police registered a case into the incident on Feb 26. In the subsequent investigation, police zeroed in on the suspect from Rajasthan, who made shocking revelations about the murder case.

The accused told the police during interrogation that there was a dispute between the prime accused Tony Verma and Anupam Sharma over some issue. He said that Tony called Anupam to meet him near Andh Mook Bypass where an argument broke out between the two. The matter escalated as Tony attacked Anupam and then took him away in a car where Tony and his accomplice caught Anupam and cut him into more than 10 pieces with a wood-cutting saw machine, the accomplice told police.

He said that they stuffed the body pieces in three different sacks and threw them in the drain near the railway track located in 90 quarters adjacent to Dhanwantri Nagar area. On the disclosure of the accused, police on Sunday recovered eight decomposed pieces of the victim's body while two pieces are still missing.

Police is looking for the electric saw used in the offence. Significantly, the prime accused in the case committed suicide a few days back. Further investigation into the case is going on.