Bhopal: Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Harikumar who was in Bhopal for attending the Combined Commanders' Conference suddenly left for Delhi after he tested positive for Covid-19, official sources said. They further revealed that about 1300 people who came to Bhopal to attend the conference were tested for Covid 19 and 22 of them including the Navy Chief was found to be positive.

Officials said that the Navy Chief left for Delhi in a special plane soon after he tested positive for Covid-19 adding that his condition is stable. All the concerned 1300 people were tested for Covisd 19 before they arrived in Bhopal.

The Combined Commanders' Conference is going on at the Kushabhau Thackeray Convention Center in Bhopal and is attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief of Defence Staff, and the chiefs of three services.

Officials said that the Prime Minister had reached the venue of the conference at 10 am and would be there for about five hours. The conference will also be attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has also reached Bhopal.

After the conference concludes at 3 pm, the Prime Minister will leave for the Rani Kamalapati Railway Station where he will flag off the country's 11th and Madhya Pradesh's first Vande Bharat train at Rani Kamalapati railway station at 3.15 pm.

Elaborate arrangements have been made in Bhopal to deal with any Covid outbreak because of the conference. Several hospital rooms have been booked by the Army and a team of 14 doctors has been kept on standby.