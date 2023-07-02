Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In more trouble for Asaram Bapu's jailed son Narayan Sai, his wife Jankidevi on Saturday July 1 filed a petition for divorce in the Family Court of Indore. The matter will be heard in the coming days.

Narayan Sai is currently serving a life term in the Lajpore Central jail in Surat after being convicted for raping a minor. Imprisoned since 2013, Narayan Sai was sentenced to life term in 2019. His wife resides in Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

Advocate Rohit Yadav, Jankidevi's lawyer said, "My client Jankidevi has filed a divorce petition at the family court in Indore. She has also demanded Rs five crore from Narayan Sai." According to Advocate Yadav, the court will hear the matter after two weeks.

Advocate Rohit Yadav also claimed that Jankidevi had five years back filed a plea in a local court seeking a monthly maintenance of Rs 50,000. "The court has asked Sai to pay the amount to Jankidevi, but till date she has not received a single rupee," claimed Advocate Rohit Yadav. He further claimed that the local court had also ordered to attach properties of Narayan Sai, but there was no action taken. Narayan Sai had married Jankidevi on May 22, 1997.

Asaram Bapu has been serving life term in a Jodhpur jail after he was convicted in 2018 in a POSCO case. He has been in jail since 2013.

