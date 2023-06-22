Pathanamthitta (Kerala): An ex-Army man vandalised the car of the family court judge for allegedly delaying in giving judgement on his divorce case in Kerala's Tiruvalla.

The incident took place on Wednesday around 4 pm infront of the family court in the Thiruvalla Municipal Corporation premises. The accused, EP Jayaprakash (53), a resident of Atulya Sagar in Mangalapuram Sivagiri Nagar was arrested on charges of vandalising the official vehicle of Tiruvalla Family Court judge BR Bilkul.

It was learnt that divorce and dowry related cases are pending against the judge. After leaving the court, Jayaprakash bought a spade from the shop and smashed the glass of the judge's car that was parked in the court premises. He broke both the front and rear window glasses of the car. Even after the incident, he remained standing near the car instead of trying to escape from the spot. The police have taken Jayaprakash into custody.

According to official sources, the divorce petition of Jayaprakash and his wife, a native of Adoor Kadampanad, has been pending in the Tiruvalla family court for a long time. Jayaprakash used to come to Pathanamthitta from Mangalore for the hearing of the case. But, most of the time, the case was adjourned for the next day. Due to this, he got angry and vandalised the car in protest, sources added.

Also Read: Karnataka High Court issues notice to state govt and BBMP over plea seeking constituting of Planning Authority

Police said that the purpose of the attacker was to protest against the extension of his case. A case will be filed under various sections including destruction of government property against Jayaprakash, police said. The accused was in Merchant Navy and had retired from service in 2017. His wife had first filed a divorce petition in Pathanamthitta court, which was then transferred to the Thiruvalla family court this January.