Khandwa(Madhya Pradesh):There was panic and chaos among the people after an unruly mob resorted to stone pelting at the Jai Hindu Rashtra Kavadyatra, an event organized by devotees linked with the revered Mahadev Garh Temple, near Kaharwadi Chowk at Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh on Monday night.

According to the police statement, the unfortunate incident transpired as the final contingent of over 100 devout Kavadis reached the temple premises, where they had congregated with sacred Narmada water collected from Omkareshwar.

The sudden stone barrage, resulting in a momentary stampede, compelled police intervention, leading to the deployment of baton charges in order to disperse the agitated crowd. The situation escalated to the point where the mob even vandalized two motorcycles and the car of a local Tehsildar. However, swift response of the police managed to reinstate order, redirecting the Kavadi participants away from the sensitive zone.

Upon receiving prompt updates about the troubling event, District Collector Anup Kumar Singh and Additional Superintendent of Police Seema Alava swiftly arrived at the location to evaluate the prevailing circumstances. Positioned vigilantly at Jalebi Chowk, their presence aimed to ensure the safety and security of the ongoing Kavadyatra pilgrimage.

Anup Kumar Singh said, "Investigations are ongoing, and CCTV footage is being reviewed to determine the cause of the stone pelting incident. We appeal to the public not to indulge in rumours and maintain peace during the religious event. A strict action will be taken against all those who disturbed the situation in the area."

Singh informed that a team of police has been deployed from Kaharwadi to Jalebi Chowk, to ensure the safety of the devotees and maintaining order throughout the rest of the Kavadyatra. "The situation has been brought under control, and devotees can continue their religious journey with assurance", said Singh.

