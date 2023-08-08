MADHYA PRADESH FIRST GREEN BUILDING REMAINS ONLY ON PAPER DUE TO LACK OF BUDGET

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) : Even after 15 years, the first 'Green Building' of Madhya Pradesh' remained 'Green' only on paper. Officials in the know-how said that the foundation for the building, comprising an area of three lakh square-feet, was laid in 2008.

They added that it took 15 years for the state government to complete the building's work, which has 80 rooms and would be the headquarters of the state forest department. "When the design of the building was done, the estimated cost in 2008 was around Rs 86 crore. The estimated budged then increased to Rs 253 crore in 2016, however the authorities managed to construct the building in Rs 184 crore," the officials added.

Officials said that the first environment-friendly and green building of the state - 'Van Bhawan' could not become green. "The design was prepared in such a way that sunlight could enter all the rooms and work could be done without using electricity. There was a provision made for usage of solar panel system and also for a garbage treatment plant along with a sewage treatment system. However, finally only a normal building was constructed," they admitted.

It is understood that the state forest government could not provide the budget for the construction of the building and its work was stopped in 2019-20. "It was estimated that the cost for construction would increase, and hence the interior of the building was changed," the officials admitted.

The work on the four-storied building was to be completed in 2010, but got dragged on for years.

