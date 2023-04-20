Mandi Researchers throughout the world have been trying to find out ways to minimise loss due to earthquakes Quake causes largescale destruction of human life and property Now researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology IITMandi in Himachal Pradesh have developed a material that can be used for the construction of quakeresistant buildings The IITMandi research scholars have invented metamaterial for constructing quakeproof homes Researchers at the IITMandi said that the loss can be reduced to a large extent while laying the foundation of a building or a house with metamaterial Initial research has shown positive results Dr Arpan Gupta who is the lead researcher and associate professor at the School of Engineering IIT Mandi said It was found that even the strong waves of the earthquake could not harm the buildings whose foundation was made of the metamaterial Rishabh Sharma Dr Preeti Gulia and Aman Thakur are also a part of the research team Also read IIT Kanpur researcher develops technology to turn ACs into air purifiersElaborating further Dr Arpan said that the use of metamaterial while constructing a building or a house helps in weakening or reducing the waves generated by the earthquake These waves don t travel in structures made of the metamaterial Thereby minimising the damage to the building to a large extent The research findings were published in an international journal also We along with our research team have been working on the project Waves generated by the quake create vibrations in the foundation of the building But the foundation of the building made of metamaterial was less vibrating when the quake hits an area We also studied the effect of waves on metamaterial foundation through computer simulation The results were promising Our work was carried out in an international journal also Gupta summed up