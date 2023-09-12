Gwalior: Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant, who is in Madhya Pradesh to attend the Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Gwalior, said the state is getting benefits of the double engine government and so 'mama's' (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) magic is visible.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Sawant said that the Jan Ashirwad Yatra is getting a huge response in Madhya Pradesh. He said that he thinks the state has done an excellent work in upgrading infrastructure and skill development. Such progress has not been done earlier, he said.

"Keeping in view the manner in which the state has developed it is certain that people here are going to bless Mama ji. The BJP will win the upcoming elections and form the government with an absolute majority," Sawant said.

Lauding the Madhya Pradesh government's efforts, Sawant said the budget of the farmers has been increased significantly since the BJP came to power. The government has ensured that the benefits of all the schemes reach the farmers, he said adding that the BJP-run government has been doing very good work in the state.

Sawant condemned the efforts that are being made by the leaders of the south to allegedly defame Sanatan Dharma. "Those who are saying that Sanatan Dharma will be eradicated with themselves be eradicated. The Sanatan Dharma can never come to an end," the chief minister said.

Further, Sawant supported the Centre's decision to bring 'One Nation One Election' saying the move will help in saving resources, time and money. "We fully welcome it and it is important to have it in the country," he said.

Sawant said that he has come to the state to participate at the Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Gwalior and will also address a public meeting here.