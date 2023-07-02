AFTER THE KERALA STORY SUDIPTO SEN SET TO MAKE 10 SUCH FILMS ON BURNING ISSUES

Indore: Inspired by the success of 'The Kerala Story', director Sudipto Sen, is set to come up with 10 films on burning issues of the country. Sen said these films would end the influence of Leftist ideology on the film industry. Also, he termed chief minister Mamata Banerjee "mad" for banning the film from being screened in West Bengal.

Addressing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Chintan Yagya organized at Daily College in Indore, Sen said after the success of the film, nearly 10 producers are after him to make more such serious films. "So, after earning Rs 300 crore I now have got so much power that I can generate new ideas that can bring in a new dawn for the country," he said.

Referring to his discussions with film director Ram Gopal Verma, Sen said 'The Kerala Story's' success can be measured from the fact that Ram Gopal Verma himself told SS Rajamouli that he can come up with 'RRR' but can never make films like 'The Kerala Story'. After his next film 'Bastar', Sen said he will sign 10 such films that will entertain the audience on burning issues of the country.

He said that after 'The Kerala Story' was released the Congress and the CPI-M started claiming how much love they have for the Muslims while Mamata Banerjee turned so mad that she went ahead to ban the screening of the film in her state.

Sen said anti-conversion bills have been introduced in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh but the main issue is not forceful conversion but about converting girls after brainwashing them. The director said that Indian films play an important role in changing the society else he would not have received threats after the 'The Kerala Story' was released.

An outfit in Bihar had announced Rs 21 lakhs for anyone who gouges out the eye of the director while crew members received similar threats in Maharashtra. According to Sen, the Leftist ideology has a strong influence on Indian films since the beginning and this has been systematically destroying it.