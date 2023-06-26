AFTER THE KERALA STORY VIPUL SHAH AND SUDIPTO SEN ANNOUNCE BASTAR BASED ON TRUE INCIDENT

Mumbai: After the commercial success of the controversial film The Kerala Story, director Sudipto Sen and producer Vipul Shah on Monday announced their next project Bastar. According to the makers, Bastar, based on a "true incident", will hit the screens on April 5, 2024.

Shah's Sunshine Pictures, the banner behind the upcoming movie, shared the announcement on its Twitter page. "Unveiling our next, #Bastar. Prepare to witness another gripping true incident that will leave you speechless. Mark your calendars for April 5, 2024! #VipulAmrutlalShah @sudiptoSENtlm @Aashin_A_Shah #SunshinePictures," the production house said in the tweet.

The Kerala Story polarised the political discourse in the country as it depicted how women from Kerala were forced to convert and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS). Directed by Sen and produced by Shah, it was released on May 5. The Kerala Story starred Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani.

The movie, which emerged as one of the most successful films at the box office with over Rs 200 crore in reported earnings, was banned by the West Bengal government, fearing tensions among communities. Theatres in Tamil Nadu had decided to stop the screening, citing the law-and-order situation and a poor audience turnout. It also received tax-free status in BJP-ruled states such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana.

Despite commercial success, The Kerala Story makers are yet to sign dotted lines for the film's OTT release. According to reports, the makers have not received offers from any major OTT players as yet.