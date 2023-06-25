SUDIPTO SEN SAYS FILM INDUSTRY GANGED UP AFTER THE KERALA STORY GETS NO BUYERS FOR OTT

Hyderabad: The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, created quite a stir upon its theatrical release and instantly became a box-office hit. However, the film's makers are yet to strike a deal with any major OTT platform. Sudipto Sen, the director of The Kerala Story, recently denied rumours that the film was ready for streaming, alleging that they have not received sufficient offers from any OTT platforms.

Kerala Story's producers have also claimed that the film industry has 'ganged up' on them to penalise them for their box office success. "But so far, we have not received any offer worth considering," Sudipto Sen told in a recent interaction. "It appears that the film business has banded together to harm us," he added.

When asked why he was being penalised, Sen stated, "Our box office success has irritated many sections of the film industry. We believe that a segment of the entertainment business has banded together to punish us for our success." The Kerala Story earned over Rs 230 crore at the box office and was seen by over 3.40 crore people.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Kerala Story is the second highest-grossing film in 2023, after only Shahrukh Khan's Pathan. Sudipto Sen has claimed that he created The Kerala Story in order to awaken 100 crore Indians. Sen, at a seminar on the 'Reality of Conversion and Uniform Civil Code', said: "Some people make films to gain Rs 100 crore. We made this film to wake up 100 million individuals."

Sen further said that efforts to discredit The Kerala Story were futile because audiences enthusiastically supported the film. He added that after seeing his film, people are now discussing terrorism and the plot to convert women to Islam.

