Kottayam (Kerala) : The 26-year-old woman who was the complainant in the partner-swapping case was found stabbed to death in Kerala's Manarkadu. The deceased was a native of Manarkadu Malam Kanjirathummoodu in the Kottayam district. The incident happened yesterday morning.

The murder happened when the victim's father and brother went to work. The woman has left her husband and she was living with her father and brother after the wife-swapping case surfaced. Her children were the first to see the woman's body. Then the children informed the neighbouring house and they called the ward member. After being informed, the police reached the spot and took action. The body was shifted to Kottayam Medical College and Hospital.

Meanwhile, the woman's father gave a statement to the police that the woman's husband had killed her. Police started to search for him. She was staying away from her husband, who was an accused in the 2022 partner-swapping case. The reason for the killing is not known, and an investigation is underway to find out who committed the gruesome murder.

It was in January last year, the police busted a gang allegedly involved in partner swapping on the basis of the deceased woman's complaint. Seven people, including the husband of the woman, were arrested in the case. The accused were arrested following the investigation after the woman said that her husband forced her to go with another person.

The woman complained to the police that her husband forced her to have sex with many others and subjected her to mental torture. Then, during the investigation conducted by the police, shocking information about a big racket of exchanging partners through social media came out. They worked by creating groups on social media called 'Couple Sharing' and 'Couple Meet Up Kerala'.

Communication was done through secret chats. The police also found that money is being paid to those who exchange wives. More than a thousand people were members of these groups. The woman's brother had revealed to ETV Bharat that the woman, the complainant, was tortured by eight men and when she refused, her husband threatened the children as well. The woman said she was tortured for two years and beaten when she refused to be a part of the gang.