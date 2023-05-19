Cell phone blast in shirt pocket, 70 year old escapes unhurt at Kerala's Thrissur

Thrissur (Kerala) : It was a narrow escape for a 70-year-old man as the mobile phone in his pocket exploded and his shirt caught fire eventually at Marottichal in Kerala's Thrissur district. The phone of Elias, a septuagenarian resident of Marottichal, exploded in his shirt pocket. The incident happened around 10 o'clock yesterday morning. The blast took place when Elias was sitting in a hotel and drinking tea.

Immediately after noticing the explosion, Elias took his phone out of his pocket and threw it on the floor. However, his shirt caught fire. But he was able to extinguish the sparks and flames immediately. He escaped unhurt. The mobile phone that exploded was bought for one thousand rupees from a shop on Thrissur Post Office Road a year ago. A phone that works with a normal keypad has exploded.

The cell phone blast was captured on CCTV at the hotel where the victim was sipping his tea at the time of the incident. The hotel staffer tried to come to the rescue of Elias upon noticing the explosion in his shirt pocket. He heaved a sigh of relief on seeing that the victim suffered no injuries in the incident. Only a part of his shirt pocket was scorched. Later, the hotel staffer poured water on the burning cell phone on the floor.

On April 25, an eight-year-old girl died after her mobile phone exploded in Thiruviluamala, Thrissur. Adityashree, a class 3 student, died in the blast which occurred while she was watching videos on her father's mobile phone.