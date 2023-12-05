Kochi(Kerala): In the mysterious death of an infant in Elamakkara in Kochi, a shocking revelation has emerged, exposing a horrific act of brutality committed by the mother and her boyfriend.

Shanif, a resident of Chakarakal in Kannur, is accused of brutally killing the infant by striking the child's head with his knee. The mother of the child, Aswathi, has also been charged by the Kochi Police for her involvement in the heinous act. Notably, it has been reported that she did not step in to stop the man from hurting the baby in the past. Aswathi and Shanif are being held by the police and questioned extensively while a formal arrest could take place late Tuesday.

In his startling confession, Shanif revealed a well-thought-out plan to take the baby's life from the moment of birth, waiting for the ideal opportunity. To pull off this terrible act, they booked a lodge in Kochi and purposefully mistreated the baby, breaking several of his ribs in the process. Their devious plan was to present the baby's death as a natural one by first claiming that the infant had fallen from the bed and then blaming pneumonia for its demise.

Their evil scheme began on Sunday at around 8:30 am when they brought the unconscious baby to the Ernakulam General Hospital. Their account quickly shifted from the child choking on breastmilk to a bed fall. However, alert medical personnel saw the clear signs of abuse on the infant's body and promptly alerted the authorities.