Khagaria Bihar Over five members of the same family died in Khagaria Bihar This news has created a sensation in the area This dreadful incident took place in Ekania village under the Mansi police station limits of the district where in the early morning of Wednesday a man killed all the family members and then hanged himselfAfter receiving the information the police reached the spot and began the investigation of the case It was found that one of the deceased persons was an accused in a murder case in the past It is said that the murder accused was absconding for a long time According to the police the accused person had a fight with his wife over some issues last nightAs the fight escalated he killed his wife and three daughters and then he also died by suicide It is told that the two sons of the man somehow saved their lives by running away from the house after sensing trouble Police are currently engaged in the investigation of the case The incident took place on Wednesday around 34 am After the information a team from the Mansi police station reached the spot Sadar SDPO subdivisional police officer Sumit Kumar has started investigating the matter A forensic investigation team has been called from Bhagalpur to collect evidenceAt the same time the deceased family members have been identified as the accused father Munna Yadav 40 years his wife Pooja Devi 32 years and daughters Suman Kumari 18 years Aanchal Kumari 16 years and Roshni Kumari 15 years