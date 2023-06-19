KERALA MAN CREATING RUCKUS ONBOARD PLANE ARRESTED

Kochi: A 51-year old Kerala man was arrested for creating ruckus onboard a flight from Abu Dhabi, police said on Monday. The accused, identified as Jizan Jacob, was held after the Kochi-bound Air India flight landed at the international airport here this morning.

A police officer said the man was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the airline crew. "The man was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. He had arguments with some co-passengers and the crew members over some minor issue," the officer told PTI.

Jacob's arrest was recorded under Section 118 (A) of the Kerala Police Act and he was released on bail, Nedumbassery police added. Section 118 (A) of KP Act reads that punishment for making, expressing, publishing or disseminating any matter which is threatening, abusive, humiliating or defamatory.

Earlier in May, apassenger on a Delhi-bound Air India flight was handed over to security personnel for "unruly behaviour" with crew members during the flight. An Air India spokesperson said the passenger continued with "the unprovoked, aggressive behaviour" after the plane landed in Delhi. The airline has reported the matter to DGCA.

"A passenger on our flight AI882, Goa to Delhi, on May 29, 2023, behaved in an unruly manner. The said passenger verbally abused the crew members and then went on to physically assault one of them on board. On landing at Delhi airport, the passenger continued with the unprovoked, aggressive behaviour and was handed over to the security personnel We have also reported the incident to the regulator," the spokesperson said.