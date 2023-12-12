KERALA HC ASKS GOVT TO PROVIDE NECESSARY SUPPORT TO SABARIMALA PILGRIMS

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the authorities to ensure support to the Sabarimala pilgrims who reach the shrine and to provide adequate parking facilities for the vehicles. The bench of Justice Anil Narendran and G Girish, asked the state police to ensure that the rush to the hilltop shrine was under control.

The court asked the police not to allow overcrowding of devotees in the queue complex and keep it clean every day. "The Travancore Devaswom Board shall consider whether the pilgrims can be provided with drinking water and biscuits at such locations through NSS volunteers in educational institutions or with the assistance of the concerned Local Self Government Institutions," the court said.

The high court also said that the Devaswom Board shall deploy a sufficient number of security personnel/employees on each parking ground to ensure maximum parking of vehicles can be done. The court also said that more facilities should be arranged at the shrine for pilgrims, including children.