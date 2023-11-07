Ernakulam (Kerala): In the case of gold smuggling through diplomatic baggage at the Thiruvananthapuram airport, the customs imposed a huge fine on the accused, including two former diplomats of the UAE Consulate. The Customs authorities issued an order in this connection.

A total fine of Rs 66.65 crore was imposed on the 44 accused, including Swapna Suresh, the prime accused, PS Sarith, Sandeep Nair, CM's former principal secretary M Sivasankar and KT Ramees. One Consul General of the UAE Consulate and former Admin Attaché should also pay a fine of Rs 6 crore each. Former Consul General of the UAE Consulate Jamal Hussain Alzabi and the former Admin Attaché Rashid Khamis Al Ashmei were booked in the case.

The order was issued by Kochi Divisional Customs Preventive Commissioner Rajendra Kumar. The accused Swapna Suresh, PS Sarith, Sandeep Nair and KT Ramis have to pay a fine of Rs 6 crore each. Former Principal Secretary to CM Shiv Shankar has to pay a fine of Rs 50 lakhs.

Kapitan Agencies has to pay Rs 4 crore. A Rs 2.5 crore fine was imposed on Faisal Farid, P Muhammed Shafi, E Seithalavi and TM Samju. Swapna Suresh's husband S Jayashankar and Rabin Shameed have to pay a fine of Rs 2 crore each. Rs 1.5 crore was imposed on M Jalal, PT Abdu, TM Muhammad Anwar, PT Ahmedkutty and Mohammad Mansoor and Rs 1 crore on Mohammad Shamim. Other accused were fined a sum of Rs 2 lakhs to Rs 50 lakhs.