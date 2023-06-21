Bangalore: The Karnataka High Court has directed the Magistrate's Court to issue a fresh order over a plea by the police seeking permission to investigate a complaint by Swapna Suresh, an accused in the gold smuggling case against Vijesh Pillai. A bench headed by Justice M Nagaprasanna, which heard the petition, quashed the order given by the Magistrate's Court for investigation into the case.

The court said that the magistrate erred in giving the permission for registering a FIR under IPC section 506 (threat to life) into the matter without recording a prima facie case. Swapna Suresh, in her petition said that the accused Vijesh Pillai, a resident of Kannur, Kerala, had met her in the month of March this year in a private hotel in Bengaluru.

Also read: Kerala gold smuggling case: They offered Rs 30 Cr or else death, says Swapna Suresh

She said that Vijesh had been sent by MV Govindan, Nammapaksh state secretary of Kerala to meet her. Swapna further alleged that Pillai offered her Rs 30 crore to leave Bengluru within a week and settle the case involving the Kerala Chief Minister and his family members. Swapna said that Pillai also threatened to harm her and her family and implicate her in a false case if she did not follow his orders.

Swapna had on March 11 this year filed a complaint with the KR Puram police against Pillai. Following the complaint, the police had filed a FIR against Pillai under section 506 which pertains to threat to life. Pillai had recently filed an application in the High Court challenging the order of the Magistrate Court, which had allowed the investigation against him in connection with the complaint filed by Swapna Suresh.