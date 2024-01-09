Maldivians consider Thiruvananthapuram their second home

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) : Thousands of Maldives residents who depend on Thiruvananthapuram, India, for their healthcare needs are shaken by the latest tensions in the diplomatic relations between the two nations. Many Maldivians still consider India as their second country for various valid reasons. The Old Road near Thiruvananthapuram Medical College can never be seen without a Maldives resident.

The Maldivians are familiar with the vendors and hotels of Thiruvananthapuram like their own land. Though their concerns are clear from their words they were not willing to talk before camera. Their main reason to depend Thiruvananthapuram for their immediate medical and shopping needs is easy accessibility. A 30 minutes air travel from Maldives is enough to reach the capital city of Kerala.

About 2,000 Mali residents are living in the Old Road and surroundings of Thiruvananthapuram Medical college. They are not permanently living here but come frequently for treatment and shopping. They seek expert treatment at cheaper costs in Thiruvananthapuram. Maldivians admit that the healthcare expenses are costlier and inaccessible in their home country.

Treatment costs in Maldives are double the charges than that of Kerala. Many Maldivians come here for treatment. To and fro flight charges will come to nearly Rs 35,000. So those coming for treatment usually preferred to stay here for short periods. The hotels near Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, Old Road and Kumarapuram provide accommodation and food for the Maldivians.

Many Hotels in Thiruvananthapuram even have their name boards in Dhivehi, the Mali language. Considering the presence of considerable population of Maldives, a Mali Consulate is also functioning at Thiruvananthapuram. The Mali residents in Thiruvananthapuram also voted to elect their president last September. A separate polling booth was arranged at the Mali consulate here.

India and Maldives shared friendly relations for many decades. India was one of the first countries that recognised Maldives after its independence. Things got a sudden turn after the new president took charge. They don't think that there was any major damage to the relations between the two countries and they hope that fluctuations in India-Maldives relations will end soon.