MALDIVES MP WHO HAD MADE ANTI INDIA REMARKS WISHES S JAISHANKAR ON HIS BIRTHDAY

Hyderabad/Male: In a turn of events, a Member of Parliament from Maldives Zahid Rameez, who had made anti-India remarks, wished Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on his birthday on Tuesday.

Recently, Zahid Rameez in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted, "The move is great. However, the idea of competing with us is delusional. How can they provide the service we offer? How can they be so clean? The permanent smell in the rooms will be the biggest downfall."

He had reposted an X post in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen walking on the beaches in Lakshadweep and promoting the islands.

Rameez has been a Member of the Progressive Party of Maldives Senate since January 2013. On Tuesday, S Jaishankar, a former diplomat, celebrated his birthday and Rameez wished the Indian Minister of External Affairs (MEA) on his birthday.

In a post on X, Rameez said - Happy Birthday to the esteemed Minister of External Affairs, Dr. S. Jaishankar! 🎉 Wishing you a year filled with success and positive diplomatic endeavours