AICC SECRETARY BOOKED FOR OFFENSIVE REMARKS AGAINST KERALA CM PINARAYI VIJAYAN

Kannur (Kerela): AICC Secretary in charge of Kerala Viswanathan Perumal has been booked for making derogatory remarks against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the police said on Thursday. While speaking during a protest march of the opposition Congress party here on Tuesday the Congress leader allegedly made an objectionable remark linking the gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Kannur town inspector registered the case based on a complaint lodged by a local CPM functionary PK Baiju. The police said the case was registered by the Kannur town police under Section 153 of IPC. During the protest march organised by the Congress DCCs against the State government in Kannur, AICC secretary Viswanatha Perumal lashed out at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched a witch-hunt against the Congress workers in the state. He also alleged that Pinarayi Vijayan was involved in many scams. MLA from Irikkur Sajeev Joseph, Congress leaders Sony Sebastian, Martin George and Rijil Makkutty were also present in the protest march.

A former Lok Sabha Member from Kancheepuram, Viswanatha Perumal is the AICC Secretary in-charge of Kerala and Lakshadweep, who hails from Tamil Nadu and was a former MP from Kancheepuram. The march was held in protest against registering cases against Congress state president K Sudhakaran and Opposition Leader VD Satheesan. Sudhakaran faced a cheating case while Satheesan is facing a Vigilance investigation into mobilising funds for a flood rehabilitation project.

