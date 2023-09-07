YOUNGEST CHILD WHO REACHED UMLING LA PASS A UNIQUE ACHIEVEMENT BY THREE AND HALF YEAR OLD JAZEEL REHMAN

Sullia (Dakshin Kannada): A three-and-a-half-year-old boy from Sullia in Dakshina Kannada district has achieved a new feat by reaching the Umling La region at a height of about 19,024 feet along with his parents. Jazeel Rehman has achieved this feat.

Tauheed Rehman, a resident of Sullia tehsil and the owner of Home Gallery at Halegate here along with his wife Jashmiya and son Jazeel Rehman reached Umming La on their bullet bike and are now returning to Sullia. Three-year-old Jazeel Rehman is the youngest person to reach this place on a bike, which is higher than Mount Everest Base Camp (17,498 meters) and where the current oxygen level is only 43 per cent and the temperature is below minus 2 degrees.

It has been learned that this record will be included in the India Record Book. India has the highest motorable road in the world. Currently, the highest motorable road is in the Umling La region of Ladakh, India, on the border with China. Its height is approximately 19,024 feet. It is a 52 km road connecting Chishumle to Demchok. It is on the Line of Actual Control. (LAC), a major point of conflict between India and China.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Rehman said that travel is a hobby for him. "Earlier I traveled all over India with friends by car. I have been to Ladakh about six times. This is the first time I have been to Umling La by bike with my wife and son. On August 15, we left Sullia after completing a 24-day journey and now we are back towards the town," he added.

"After travelling about 5,000 km in 19 days we reached Umling La. Last Saturday, we hoisted our national flag, Kannada flag and also our Tulunad flag. When we first arrived there, my son had some problems due to lack of oxygen, but he immediately adapted to the area. We continued our journey with the assistance of medical experts at every stage of our journey," said Rehman.

He further said that his son did not feel any problem except that the food available in their village was not available in the Umling La region. "Son and wife are very happy. We travel about 300 to 350 km daily. If the road is good, we will travel up to 400 km. As soon as we reached Umling La, we were welcomed and felicitated by Indian Army officers and personnel," he quipped.

The record for the youngest person to reach Umling La was held by a seven-year-old girl named Dhimahi Parate from Gurugram, Haryana, along with her parents. It was recorded that she reached Umling La on August 12, 2022, travelling by car with her parents from Gurugram. At present this record has been broken by the Rehman couple by travelling with their three-and-a-half-year-old son.

