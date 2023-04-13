VETERINARY DOCTOR INJURED IN ELEPHANT ATTACK SHIFTED TO BENGALURU

Shivamogga Karnataka Two days after the attack of a wild elephant on a veterinary doctor at Sakrebailu Elephant Camp in Karnataka s Shivamogga district he has been shifted from Nanjappa Hospital in Shivamogga to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru through zero traffic on Thursday The doctor has been identified as Dr VinayAccording to sources on Tuesday Vinay shot a tranquilliser at the wild elephant and when the elephant collapsed he went near it According to sources it takes about 40 minutes for an elephant to regain consciousness while this wild elephant suddenly got up and stepped on Dr Vinay s back The forest staff fired and due to this the wild elephant ran from there However officials managed to catch the jumboAlso read PM Modi meets Bomman and Bellie of Oscar winning documentary The Elephant WhisperersMeanwhile Dr Vinay was shifted to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru through zero traffic for treatment A team of doctors from Bengaluru Manipal Hospital arrived to take him Two ambulances reached Shivamogga and Dr Vinay was shifted in one ambulance and medicines in anotherAlso read Nari Shakti playing huge role in realising India s true potential PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat It takes about five hours to reach Bengaluru from Shivamogga Our ambulance has all the necessary equipment for the patient Prithvi an ambulance driver told ETV Bharat While shifting Dr Vinay from the hospital his wife mother daughter Member of Legislative Council MLC Ayanur Manjunath and a group of friends were present and they wished him a speedy recovery