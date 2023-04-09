PM MODI MEETS BOMMAN AND BELLIE OF OSCAR WINNING DOCUMENTARY THE ELEPHANT WHISPERERS

Hyderabad: For the first time since their Oscar win, Bomman and Belli of The Elephant Whisperers spoke and interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Elephant Whisperers couple Bomman and Belli, who served as elephant carers in the Oscar-winning documentary, had a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. The couple has never met Prime Minister Modi before.

The Prime Minister spent time with Bommi and Raghu at the Theppakadu elephant camp in Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. He was seen petting and feeding an elephant a sugarcane in a video. Bomman and Belli can be seen watching the PM while standing close by. The PM also spoke with the field directors of the tiger reserve that received the highest marks in the recently completed 5th cycle of the Management Effectiveness Evaluation exercise.

Bomman and Belli greeted PM Modi with folded hands as seen in several photos. The couple also posed for photos with Prime Minister Modi. The Elephant Whisperers is a 41-minute short documentary that examines the relationship between Raghu, an orphaned baby elephant, and his mahouts, a couple named Bomman and Bellie, who dedicate their lives to raising him and defending him from poachers.

Kartiki Gonsalves, who directed The Elephant Whisperers, and Guneet Monga, who produced it, met with PM Modi last month. Modi praised the team for their accomplishment and said that their victory had made India proud. At the 95th Academy Awards, The Elephant Whisperers took home the Oscar for Best Documentary Short. The documentary is currently available on Netflix.

Also read: PM Modi meets the fabulous team of The Elephant Whisperers