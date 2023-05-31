Kalaburagi: A rowdy sheeter, who attacked devotees at Dattatreya Sangam temple of Devala Gangapur in Afazalpur taluk of Karnataka, was arrested. Facing public outrage, the North East Zone IGP Anupam Agrawal suspended Kalaburagi District Devala Gangapur Station PSI for dereliction of duty.

Earlier, Yallappa Kallura barged into the temple and put his foot on the devotees' heads. Devotees alleged that PSI Ayyanna played a mute spectator ignoring the activities of Kallura. Yallappa Kallura, who is allegedly a habitual offender, was arrested after a media report surfaced. Devotees from all corners of the country thronged the Gangapur temple. They stayed in the temple premises.

Two days ago, a local resident named Yallappa Kallur tormented the devotees who were sleeping at night in the temple. Yallappa also abused the devotees who were reciting Datta Charitra under the Audumba tree at the confluence of the temple. The police took action after videos became viral. Then the rowdy sheeter was arrested. It is not the first time that he has been abusing the devotees coming to the Gangapur temple for the past few years. When the news spread in the media and went viral, the police took action against him. It was revealed during the investigation that Yallappa Kallur, who runs a shop in Gangapur, did all this under the influence of ganja. Although Yallappa is currently under arrest, the superiors have noticed that PSI Ayyanna did not take any action despite having information about the rowdy sheeter's misdeeds.