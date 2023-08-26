PARENTS NAME KIDS VIKRAM PRAGYAN TO CELEBRATE CHANDRAYAAN 3 SUCCESS

Yadagiri (Karnataka): Two babies born shortly after the successful launch of Chandrayaan-3 mission have been named 'Pragyan' and 'Vikram'. The parents have named their two new-born kids after the Pragyan rover and the Vikram lander of the lunar mission to commemorate the historic day when Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft landed on the south pole of Moon.

The two baby boys were born to two couples in the same family in Wadagera town of Karnataka's Yadgiri district. Balappa and Nagamma's baby has been named 'Vikram' and Ningappa and Shivamma's baby is Pragyan. 'Vikram' was born on June 28 and 'Pragyan' on August 14. The naming ceremony of the two kids was held together on August 24, a day after Pragyan rover rolled out from the Vikram lander.

The parents said that they have given such names to commemorate India's historic achievement and to congratulate Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the success of Chandrayaan-3. "We celebrated the success of the lunar mission by naming our new-born kids as 'Vikram' and 'Pragyan'," a family member said.

This apart, three boys and a girl born in Kendapara in Odisha after the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft landed on Moon have been named 'Chandrayaan'. Earlier, in 2016, a baby boy was named 'Khazanchi' after his mother's delivery took place while waiting in a queue outside a bank during demonetisation. Similarly, a Hindu Pakistani family that took shelter in Delhi, named their daughter 'Nagarikta' in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Meanwhile, August 23 will be celebrated as 'National Space Day' in India to commemorate the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on Moon. Prime Minister announced at ISRO headquarters this morning that the spot where Chandrayaan-3 landed will be called 'Shiv Shakti Point' and Chandrayaan-2's landing point in 2019 as 'Tiranga Point'.