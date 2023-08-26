ISRO's new Chandrayaan-3 video shows Pragyan rover roaming around 'Shiv Shakti Point'

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released a fresh video of the Chandrayaan-3 project wherein the Pragyan rover is seen roaming around 'Shiv Shakti Point' in an attempt to find the lunar secrets at the South Pole of the Moon.

'Shiv Shakti Point' is the name given to the spot on the Moon where Chandrayaan-3's lander Vikram touched down on August 23, a historic day in the history of space science.

"What's new here? Pragyan rover roams around Shiv Shakti Point in pursuit of lunar secrets at the South Pole," ISRO wrote sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter). The 40-second video showed the rover moving around the lunar surface as it left a trail of wheel marks behind.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew down to Bengaluru from Greece to interact with ISRO scientists on the successful lunar mission. While addressing the scientist, PM Modi announced the decision to name the spot where the lander 'Vikram' touched down as "Shiv Shakti point. He also termed the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission as an 'extraordinary moment' in the history of India's space programme.

"There is a scientific tradition of naming the location of touch down. India has decided to name the lunar region where our Chandrayaan-3 landed. The place Vikram Lander descended will be known as Shiv Shakti Point. In Shiv, there is a resolution for the welfare of humanity and Shakti gives us the strength to fulfil those resolutions. This Shiv Shakti Point of the moon also gives a sense of connection with Himalaya to Kanyakumari," PM Modi added.

Hailing the success of India's lunar mission, Prime Minister Modi also declared August 23 as the 'National Space Day'. He said the day will celebrate the spirit of Science, Technology and Innovation, and inspire everyone for an eternity. The Prime Minister requested ISRO to organise national hackathons on "Space Technology in Governance" in collaboration with various departments of central and state governments. "I am confident that this National Hackathon will make our governance more effective and provide modern solutions to the countrymen," he added. (With PTI inputs)

