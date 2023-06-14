NEWLYWED COUPLE AMONG NINE KILLED IN SEPARATE MISHAPS IN KARNATAKA

Bengaluru At least nine people including a newlywed couple were killed in separate mishaps in Karnataka in the last 24 hours officials said on WednesdayNewlywed couple dies in accident A newly married couple died in a road accident between a tanker and a bike in Vijayapur district An official said that the accident took place on Tuesday night near Solapur Bypass on the outskirts of Vijayapur city Honnamalla Teradala 31 and his wife Gayatri Teradala 24 died on the spot in the accidentthe official said Deceased Honamalla who was working in the Education Department got married to Gayathri on May 22 last The couple died within 24 days of their marriage Couple dies after being electrocuted A couple died after being electrocuted on Tuesday in Chittapur town of Kalaburagi district An official said that the couple died after touching a live electric wire while arriving at a fair The deceased have been identified as Shivu Rathod 30 and his wife Tarabai Rathod 26 died Also read Chhattisgarh Four killed in road accidentThe couple had arrived at the Hazrat Chitashawali Dargah fair held in Chittapur It is said that Tarabai was electrocuted first and collapsed on the ground The husband Shiva Rathod who went to save his wife was also electrocuted and both died on the spot A case has been registered at Chittapur police station into the incidentBulldozer ploughs into sleeping people The incident took place near Nilavanji village of Devadurga taluk in Raichur district where a bulldozer ploughed into three people who were sleeping in the farm The deceased have been identified as Vishnu 26 Shivaram 28 and Balaram 30 residents of Chhattisgarh It is said that the victims were sleeping in the farm after finishing borewell work at night A case has been registered at Devadurga police station into the incidentRoad accident in Tumkur Two people died on the spot after a headon collision between a lorry and an Ertiga car took place near Agrahara in Koragere taluk of the district The terrible road accident took place around 2 o clock in the late night The accident occurred when the seven youths in the car were returning to Koratagere and Kodigenahalli from a friend s wedding in Dabaspete The five injured are being treated at Nimans Hospital in Bengaluru Koratagere police station cops visited the spot and registered a case into the accident